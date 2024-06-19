Games: Drill Keeper, KINGDOM HEARTS, and More
Drill Keeper seems to have it all with deckbuilding, tower defense and roguelite survival
Hooded Horse sure do pick some gems to publish with the latest announcement being Drill Keeper from ShoulderByte GmbH that looks like an intoxicating mix of genres.
KINGDOM HEARTS and many more games get Steam Deck Verified
Almost every day we see an influx of games that go through Steam Deck compatibility verification, so here's a fresh set for you to consider picking up like KINGDOM HEARTS. There's currently 15,259 games rated to be either Verified or Playable for Steam Deck, after hitting 15,000 in May.
Roots of Pacha v1.2 out in July adds more romance, more customization, puts kids in school
Roots of Pacha is getting a big 1.2 update on July 31st, bringing with it plenty of expanded options for this prehistoric farming life sim.
The hybrid combat mechanics in The Nightscarred: Forgotten Gods sounds exciting
Powered by Unreal Engine 5, The Nightscarred: Forgotten Gods from Shadowfall Studios is an immersive first-person action genre, combining a powerful spellcrafting system with hybrid combat mechanics that allow players to wield crafted magical abilities and melee weapons independently.
Restore a garden back to life in Horticular coming in July
Developer inDirection Games announced their cute looking gardening game Horticular is now set to arrive on July 11th. Here you are summoned by a bunch of mysterious gnomes, given the task of breathing new life into a long-lost garden, abandoned by its previous caretaker.
Squad, Offworld's tactical FPS should now run better on Linux with EAC issues fixed
Squad from Offworld is a tactical first-person shooter that has run on Linux for a while now with Proton, but some Linux distributions had issues with Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC).