posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2024



Quoting: Update on Newton, the Wayland-native accessibility project – GNOME Accessibility —

I’ve now implemented enough of the new architecture that Orca is basically usable on Wayland with some real GTK 4 apps, including Nautilus, Text Editor, Podcasts, and the Fractal client for Matrix. Orca keyboard commands and keyboard learn mode work, with either Caps Lock or Insert as the Orca modifier. Mouse review also works more or less. Flat review is also working. The Orca command to left-click the current flat review item works for standard GTK 4 widgets.

As shown in the recorded demo above, Newton-enabled applications can run inside a Flatpak sandbox without the usual exception for the AT-SPI bus, that is, with the --no-a11y-bus option to flatpak run. Support for such sandboxing was one of the major goals of this project.

The standard GTK text widgets, including GtkEntry and GtkTextView have fairly complete support. In particular, when doing a Say All command, the caret moves as expected. I was also careful to support the full range of Unicode, including emoji with combining characters such as skin tone modifiers.