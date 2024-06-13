Security Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ Fortinet Patches Code Execution Vulnerability in FortiOS
Fortinet has patched multiple vulnerabilities in FortiOS, including a high-severity code execution security flaw.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Black Basta suspected of using patched backdoored Windows flaw in recent cyberattacks
A new report released today by the Threat Hunter Team at Symantec warns that attackers linked to the Black Basta ransomware gang may be exploiting a recently patched backdoored Windows privilege escalation vulnerability. The vulnerability, designated CVE-2024-26169, is found in the backdoored Windows Error Reporting Service and if exploited, can permit attackers to elevate their privileges.
-
Security Week ☛ Ransomware Group Exploits PHP Vulnerability Days After Disclosure
The TellYouThePass ransomware gang started exploiting a recent code execution flaw in PHP days after public disclosure.
-
Security Week ☛ Google Warns of Pixel Firmware Zero-Day Under Limited, Targeted Exploitation
The zero-day is tagged as CVE-2024-32896 and described as an elevation of privilege issue in Pixel Firmware.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (booth), Debian (cyrus-imapd and vlc), Fedora (firefox, libarchive, php, and singularity-ce), Oracle (ipa and ruby:3.3), Red Hat (389-ds-base, buildah, c-ares, cockpit, containernetworking-plugins, fence-agents, gdk-pixbuf2, gvisor-tap-vsock, kernel, kernel-rt, kpatch-patch, libreoffice, podman, protobuf-c, python-idna, rpm-ostree, ruby, and tomcat), Slackware (cups and mozilla), SUSE (bind, cups, iperf, kernel, nano, and poppler), and Ubuntu (libapache-mod-jk, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.15, linux-aws, linux-oracle, linux-intel-iotg-5.15, linux-nvidia, and mysql-8.0).
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Windows security hole allows attackers to install malware via Wi-Fi — new patch plugs gaping vulnerability
In its June 'Patch Tuesday' release, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft addressed 49 security vulnerabilities in its products, including one that could allow an attacker to deliver malware onto a PC over Wi-Fi.