Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu ☛ Space pioneers: Lonestar gears up to create a data centre on the Moon
Why establish a data centre on the Moon? Find out in our blog.
Ubuntu ☛ NIST CMVP Interim Validation & Jammy FIPS
If you need FIPS-validated cryptographic modules for your deployments, you may be aware that these have been turbulent times in the FIPS world. We have seen the introduction of the new FIPS 140-3 standard, with the older 140-2 being phased out (all existing certificates will expire by September 2026 at the latest).
LinuxInsider ☛ Upgrade to Ubuntu Pro for 5 Years of Free Extended Support
Ubuntu Pro subscriptions are free for personal use, and you can extend long-term support for your OS by an additional five years. With this extended support, you'll receive security and bug fixes without needing to perform a manual OS upgrade.