Audiocasts/Shows: FreeBSD Cluster Administrators, VDO Ninja, mintCast
APNIC ☛ [Podcast] The check is in the (e)mail(s)
Philip Paeps from the FreeBSD Cluster Administrators group discusses a simple but powerful approach to measurement: email.
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 787: VDO Ninja — It’s A Little Bit Hacky
This week Jonathan Bennett and Katherine Druckman chat with Steve Seguin about VDO.Ninja and Social Stream Ninja, tools for doing live WebRTC video calls, recording audio and video, wrangling comments on a bunch of platforms, and more!
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 439 – Doin’ The Proton Dance
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, Another US state repeals law that protected ISPs from municipal competition, Internet Archive Hit With DDoS Attacks, ProtonPass is released for MacOS and Linux, and new features come to VLC