today's howtos
Rlang ☛ 2024-06-05 [Older] Install PostGIS on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8
2024-06-01 [Older] Neovim changed their default colourscheme in version 0.10.0
2024-06-07 [Older] My keyboard - May 2024
TecMint ☛ How to Install XFCE Desktop on a Fresh Arch Linux System
The base installation only provides a CLI (Command Line Interface) which is not the preferred option for beginners and users not adept at running commands on a terminal. The good news is that you can install a desktop environment to enhance user experience and make the most out of the system.
TecMint ☛ How to Install Fail2ban to Stop Brute-Force Attacks on Ubuntu 24.04
It monitors log files for failed login attempts and other suspicious activities. When it detects such activities, it bans the offending IP addresses by modifying firewall rules.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install Winamp-Skinned Audio Player on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you get Winamp-like audio player application on Ubuntu 24.04. That application is QMMP a free software music player written in Qt and licensed under GNU GPL and available on Ubuntu's official repository. Its prominent feature is, among others, capability to use other players' skins notably Winamp and XMMS. This player might give you nostalgic feelings of 1990's and 2000's computing without using software that does not respect your freedom. Now let's try it out.
Vitux ☛ How do I install the Monit Monitoring Tool under Debian
Monit is a free, open-source, handy monitoring program that allows you to manage and monitor server processes, files, directories, checksums, etc. Monit also monitors various services such as Apache, Nginx, MySQL, FTP, SSH, Sendmail, etc. It offers a web-based interface and a command-line program to monitor all processes and services.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Steam on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Steam on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Steam, the popular digital distribution platform for PC games, has revolutionized the gaming industry by providing gamers with a vast library of titles and a seamless gaming experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Proton Pass Password Manager on Ubuntu 24.04
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Proton Pass Password Manager on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Proton Pass is a password manager developed by Proton, the same company behind ProtonMail and ProtonVPN.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Chkrootkit on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Chkrootkit on openSUSE. Chkrootkit is a robust and versatile security tool that scans your GNU/Linux system for signs of rootkits, trojans, worms, and other malicious software. >
Linuxiac ☛ How to Upgrade to AlmaLinux 9 from AlmaLinux 8
Tested and proven step-by-step guide for smoothly upgrading your existing AlmaLinux 8 system to AlmaLinux 9.
TechRepublic ☛ How to Use Git on Linux
If you’re a developer, especially one who plans on working with a team on a project, chances are pretty good you’re going to need to use Git. This TechRepublic Premium guide, created by Jack Wallen, will walk you through the process of installing and using Git as a version control system.