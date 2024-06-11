Games: Steam Next Fest, Streets of Rogue 2, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Next Fest - June 2024 edition is live with lots and lots of demos
Valve has launched Steam Next Fest - June 2024 edition, another big event for you to try plenty of upcoming games and see what sticks for you to add to your wishlist.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Unpacking and Assault Android Cactus devs announce relaxing musical puzzler Tempopo
Tempopo is the next title from Witch Beam, creators of the popular Unpacking and Assault Android Cactus due out sometime in 2024.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Streets of Rogue 2 hits Early Access on August 14 - I'm going to need a week off
That's it, I'm going to need a holiday for this one. Streets of Rogue 2 from Matt Dabrowski and tinyBuild is due to enter Early Access on August 14th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Pinball Spire is a fresh Pinballvania blending multiple genres with classic ball flipping
Pinballvania? That's actually a new one to me, although Pinball Spire is not the first, it sure does look good.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Roguelike epic Caves of Qud gets the Spring Molting update live with the fancy new UI
Easily one of the weirdest and best roguelikes ever, Caves of Qud has a new update live with Spring Molting bringing the brand new shiny UI for everyone. This is the final major update before the 1.0 release that's due later this year.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Energetic boss rush Big Boy Boxing gets a new trailer - check out the demo
Big Boy Boxing is coming from developer Soupmasters, and it has a fresh new trailer to get you pumped to do some punching. Inspired by the likes of Punch Out and Cuphead, it's sure to be an entertaining one.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Max Caulfield returns in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
As someone who really enjoyed the first Life is Strange, this is exciting to me! Life is Strange: Double Exposure returns to Caledon University with Max Caulfield taking centre stage once again.