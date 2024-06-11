posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 11, 2024,

updated Jun 11, 2024



Quoting: 5 Linux commands you need to know to troubleshoot problems | ZDNET

Much to the chagrin of those who'd like to malign the Linux operating system, it's actually quite easy to use. Thanks to modern GUI desktop environments and applications, anyone could jump into the fray and know what they're doing.

But on the rare occasion in which trouble arises, you might want to know a few commands to help you out. The problem is that there are so many commands available to you within the realm of Linux, which makes it challenging to know which commands are the best options.