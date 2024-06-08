today's leftovers
-
Leon Mika ☛ An Unfair Critique Of OS/2 UI Design From 30 Years Ago
Anyway, while watching this video, and I was taken aback on how bad the UI design of OS/2 Warp 4 was. And really, I probably shouldn’t be throwing stones here: I’m not a great UI designer myself. But I guess my exposure to later versions of Windows and macOS matured my tastes somewhat; where I got exposed to the idea of interaction systems and user experience design (and generally just growing up). Obviously given how new the GUI was back then, many of these concepts were still in their infancy, although if you were to compare these UIs to the classic Mac or even Windows 3.1, I do think there was something missing in IBM’s design acumen. Was it ability? Interest? Care? Not sure. But given that it’s been 30 years, I’m not expecting the OS/2 devs to be able to defend themselves now. That’s what makes this critique wholly unfair.
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
[OLd] Medium ☛ Joins Are No Mystery Anymore: Hands-On Tutorial — Part 1
Welcome! In this tutorial, I’ll be your guide as we unravel the mysteries of data joins in R. Whether you’re working with customer records, inventory lists, or historical documents, mastering data joins is essential for any data analyst or scientist. Together, we’ll explore a variety of join types through real-life examples and datasets, making complex concepts easy to understand and apply. By the end of this tutorial, you’ll be equipped with the knowledge and skills to confidently join data and uncover the valuable insights hidden within. Let’s get started and make joins a breeze!
-
Rlang ☛ Joins Are No Mystery Anymore: Hands-On Tutorial — Part 2
Welcome back to the second part of our series, “Joins Are No Mystery Anymore: Hands-On Tutorial.” In the first part, we explored the foundational types of joins, including Inner Join, Left Join, Right Join, Full Join, and Semi Join. Through practical, real-life scenarios and step-by-step code examples, we learned how to effectively combine datasets and uncover valuable insights.
In this second part, we’ll delve into more advanced join techniques. We’ll start with Anti Joins, which help identify unmatched rows between datasets. Following that, we’ll explore Cross Joins, Natural Joins, Self Joins, and Equi Joins. Each join type will be demonstrated with real-life scenarios to enhance your understanding and practical application. Get ready to take your data analysis skills to the next level!
-
-
Chromium
-
Collabora ☛ A roadmap for VirtIO Video on ChromeOS: part 3
The final installment of a series explaining how Collabora is helping shape the video virtualization story for Chromebooks with a focus on the future plans for cros-libva and cros-codecs.
-
-
Server
-
Sean Conner ☛ Stats on some optimized small [Internet] servers
I restarted my Gopher and Gemini servers about 25 hours ago to ensure they're both running the new optimized code, so now let's check some results:
-