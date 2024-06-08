Events: Linux Plumbers Conference and MiniDebConf Belo Horizonte 2024
Linux Events
Stéphane Graber: Linux Plumbers Conference in Vienna, Austria
This year’s edition of the annual Linux Plumbers Conference will be in Vienna, Austria between September 18th and 20th.
I’ll once again be one of the organizers for the Containers and Checkpoint/Restore micro-conference where I’m looking forward to a half-day of interesting topics on containers, namespacing, resource limits, security and the ability to serialize and restore all of that stuff!
Debian Family
-
Debian Brasil: MiniDebConf Belo Horizonte 2024 - a brief report
From April 27th to 30th, 2024, MiniDebConf Belo Horizonte 2024 was held at the Pampulha Campus of UFMG - Federal University of Minas Gerais, in Belo Horizonte city.
This was the fifth time that a MiniDebConf (as an exclusive in-person event about Debian) took place in Brazil. Previous editions were in Curitiba 2017, and 2018), and in Brasília 2023. We had other MiniDebConfs editions held within Free Software events such as FISL and Latinoware, and other online events.
