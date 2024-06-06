Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Lazy 'Author' Continues Posting Fake Articles in linuxsecurity.com
Don't they realise they will keep getting caught and publicly shamed?
In Poland, Windows Falls Below Quarter, Android Up to 60%
Windows is in trouble
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Malaysia: Now at 7% (and 6% in Singapore)
This month's data from statCounter is encouraging
Misuse of Courts and of Laws
Where do IBM and Microsoft stand on this?
GNU/Linux in Sudan: Up to Around 10%, Android (Linux) at 93% of "The Market"
About 1 in 10 laptop/desktop Web requests is estimated to have come from GNU/Linux (not ChromeOS), and Windows is at around 2%% because Android dominates
Gemini Links 05/06/2024: Returns to Gemini, New Releases, and People Going Off the Net
Links for the day
Links 05/06/2024: Illegal Kangaroo 'Court' (UPC) Turning One, OpenAI Insiders Blow the Whistle
Links for the day
Links 05/06/2024: More Nike Layoffs and Details on Thousands Laid Off at Microsoft
Links for the day
[Meme] I Don't Always...
"I don't always defame Stallman; But when I do, I pretend to be left-leaning"
Why There Has Been a Campaign of Defamation Against Richard Stallman (RMS), Professor Moglen, Linus Torvalds, Theodore Ts'o, Bruce Perens and Many Others
The theory goes, as we noted here months ago, the serial defamers hope to "red-light" them or obstruct them from being listened to at the higher echelons (e.g. Congress), based on perceived "social" issues
Election interference: fake news about harassment and abuse
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Treats and More
Over the next few days we'll probably be extra busy preparing snacks, sweets, and treats
Microsoft's Silent Layoffs (Removal of Workers That They Don't Even Tell You About)
Microsoft probably does this to quite a few people right now
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, June 04, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Google Rose by 1%, Microsoft's Bing Fell Below 1% in Israel After All That Chatbots (LLMs) Nonsense
We've recently taken a look or took stock of how Bing is dying, set aside mass layoffs in Bing
[Meme] They Told Him Not to Come to Work Anymore...
"I'm loving this work from home thing"
The EPO is Boiling the Staff, According to the Central Staff Committee
This is a classic "boiling frog" scenario
Android (Linux) Overtakes Windows in the UK
According to one firm anyway
Microsoft Canonical
First from Canonical this week
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):