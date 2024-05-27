YARA 4.5.1 Release and Steam
SANS ☛ YARA 4.5.1 Release, (Sun, May 26th)
YARA 4.5.0 was released with a small change to the regex syntax (allowing more whitespace) and many bugfixes.
Games
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck hits 15,000 games rated Playable and Verified
Valve's popular Linux-powered gaming handheld the Steam Deck has hit a new milestone, with 15,000 games now rated either Playable or Verified. And it continues to sell well. Valve only hit 14,000 back in early March and 13,000 back in January.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Latest stable Steam Deck update fixes a boot game mode issue
Valve released a small stable update for the Steam Deck, while work continues on SteamOS 3.6 that's currently in Preview.
