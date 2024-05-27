Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
-
Computer Weekly ☛ ORBs: Hacking groups’ new favourite way of keeping their attacks hidden
Beware the ORB: why attacks on your network could come from a home router down the street
-
Windows TCO
-
The Record ☛ Ascension slowly restoring network as nurses, doctors cite real-world dangers of attack
Catholic hospital network Ascension said it expects to make progress in recovering from a ransomware attack by the end of the Memorial Day weekend.
The nonprofit’s more than 140 hospitals and senior care centers have struggled to distribute medication, handle test results and intake emergency cases for more than two weeks following a devastating cyberattack by the Black Basta ransomware gang.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Ransomhub Group Strikes Industrial Control Systems (ICS)
A ransomware attack of Ransomhub group on the Industrial Control Systems of a Spanish bioenergy plant has once again brought to the fore the imperils of cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems (ICS).
-