Red Hat's Corporate Messaging (Mostly Proprietary)
Red Hat ☛ Synchronize instance tags from Amazon EC2 and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Microsoft trap Azure with Red Bait Insights [Ed: Outsourcing to GAFAM as the future of Red Hat?]
Tagging is a common feature offered today as part of system and platform management tools. Its goal is to provide a consistent way to organize, search and filter managed entities, thus improving reporting and overall operations management efficiency. A common challenge when dealing with different tools and platforms is the lack of tagging governance. Tags assignment and values can quickly run out of control unless best practices and rules are instored and honored in an organization. Often, organizations choose to define their taxonomy in a central configuration management database (CMDB) and use a discovery process to flag inconsistent tagging standards or associations in various platforms or management tools in use.
Red Hat Official ☛ Deploying SAS Viya on HPE GreenLake and Red Hat OpenShift
This blog discusses the solution architecture built by SAS in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Red Hat for SAS Viya deployment on-premises. It uses the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, which delivers the cloud experience where the data lives, and Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes for deploying and scaling containerized applications.
Red Hat Official ☛ SAS Viya on Red Hat OpenShift Service for AWS (ROSA)
Based on the collaboration between Red Hat and SAS, we have adopted a holistic approach to SAS Viya on OpenShift. SAS Viya can now be deployed and supported on most x86_64 platforms where OpenShift can be used. This includes both managed and self-managed OpenShift with on-premise and public cloud platforms, including bare metal, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, VMware vSphere, Azure, AWS and ROSA.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat’s Community Day and OpenShift Commons Gathering May 6 offers a way to maximize your 2024 Summit experience
Make each moment count - with an assembled panel of industry experts and a community of your peers.
Red Hat Official ☛ Fault tolerant deployments of OpenShift on Nutanix
Unplanned interruptions of applications results in time and financial losses for your organization, along with the challenge of restoring normal operations.The Red Bait OpenShift 4.15 release used on the Nutanix Cloud Platform now enables you to increase the resiliency of your OpenShift cluster and ensure the continuous operation of your applications during a disaster. Keep reading to discover how the Failure Domain feature elevates your OpenShift deployment on Nutanix infrastructure.