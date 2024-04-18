Linux Kernel Space and Openwashing/Outsourcing to Microsoft by 'Linux' Foundation
Kernel Space
LWN ☛ Diagnosing workqueues
There are many mechanisms for deferred work in the Linux kernel. One of them, workqueues, has seen increasing use as part of the move away from software interrupts. Alison Chaiken gave a talk at SCALE about how they compare to software interrupts, the new challenges they pose for system administrators, and what tools are available to kernel developers wishing to diagnose problems with workqueues as they become increasingly prevalent.
LWN ☛ The first Linaro Forum for Arm Linux kernel topics
On February 20, Linaro held the initial get-together for what is intended to be a regular Linux Kernel Forum for the Arm-focused kernel community. This gathering aims to convene approximately a few weeks prior to the merge window opening and prior to the release of the current kernel version under development. Topics covered in the first gathering include preparing 64-bit Arm kernels for low-end embedded systems, memory errors and Compute Express Link (CXL), devlink objectives, and scheduler integration.
The forum generally follows a "show and tell" format for people to share their plans, bring up issues of the day, and advance ideas for discussion for upcoming versions of the kernel. Ideally, this will help advance coordination, find developers with common interests, and encourage participation. The meetings are public and they are recorded; these notes are meant to give a sense of what occurred.
insideHPC ☛ CIQ Launches Support for Upstream Kernels in Rocky Linux - High-Performance Computing News Analysis | insideHPC
CIQ today launched supported, upstream kernels for Rocky Linux via the CIQ Enterprise Linux Platform, designed for enhanced performance, hardware compatibility and security.
CIQ Launches Support for Upstream Kernels in Rocky Linux, Uniting Stability, Compatibility, Security and Performance - Telecom Reseller / Technology Reseller News
“Many of our customers with the most demanding workloads are realizing that to get the performance, efficiency, hardware compatibility and security they require, they need to run the upstream stable kernels,” said Gregory Kurtzer, CEO of CIQ. “To meet these requirements, CIQ provides these kernels, which are designed to be compatible with and optimized for Rocky Linux. From a security perspective, this provides fixes for a far larger number of potential exploits, and thus CVE fixes are often 6 to 12 months ahead of the typical Enterprise Linux kernel. When modern kernels are coupled with the Rocky Linux userspace, application compatibility remains consistent with all of the benefits of a much more recent kernel.”
Openwashing and Outsourcing by 'Linux' Foundation
