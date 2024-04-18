Devices/Embedded: Wind River Linux, Embedded Update Process, Raspberry Pi, and OpenWrt
-
Business Wire ☛ Yaskawa Electric’s Next-Generation Industrial Robot with AI and Autonomy Uses Wind River Linux | Business Wire
Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that Wind River Linux is being used by Yaskawa Electric Corporation, a leading manufacturer of servo motor, AC drives, and industrial robots, in the development of its new product, MOTOMAN NEXT.
-
KDAB ☛ Mastering the Embedded Update Process
The importance of updating your product after it’s in the field cannot be overstated. Not only is it essential for customer satisfaction with feature updates and bug fixes, but also for addressing security vulnerabilities. In this post, we’ll look at some key considerations and methodologies for updating embedded systems.
-
Hackaday ☛ Raspberry Pi Scanner Digitizes On The Cheap
It’s pretty important in 2024 to be able digitize documents quickly and easily without necessarily having to stop by the local library or buy an all-in-one printer. While there are plenty of commercial solutions out there, [Caelestis Cosplay] has created a simple document scanner that takes documents, as [Caelestis Cosplay] puts it, from papers to pixels.
-
CNX Software ☛ The first OpenWrt One WiFi 6 router board samples are ready, some will be auctioned at OpenWrt Summit on May 18-19
John Crispin has recently received the first samples of the “OpenWrt One/AP-24.XY” Filogic 820-based WiFi 6 router board, manufactured by Banana Pi. Those will be officially supported by OpenWrt developers with assistance from MediaTek. Announced in January 2024, we only had the specifications of the OpenWrt One router so far, but since the first samples are now available we have more details including several photos of the board, and some units will be auctioned away at the OpenWrt Summit taken place in Cyprus on May 18-19. John explains fifteen prototypes will be manufactured, a website will be set up (maybe openwrt dot one), and that MediaTek helped with documentation: Just dropping a quick update on the OpenWrt One project. I’ve received the first batch of three PCBs for testing today. I am in the process of testing the hardware to make sure everything works as intended.