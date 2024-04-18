Graphics and Games: OpenXR 1.1, wayland-protocols 1.35, Descent 3, Godot 4.2.2 & 4.1.4
-
Graphics Stack
-
Collabora ☛ Monado stays ahead: Keeping pace with OpenXR 1.1 for cross-platform, open source XR
Monado, the cross-platform open source XR runtime, has recently received significant updates to align with the features and specifications of OpenXR 1.1, ensuring compatibility and optimal performance for developers and users alike.
-
Free Desktop ☛ wayland-protocols 1.35
wayland-protocols 1.35 is now available.
This release marks the tablet-v2 protocol as stable, and introduces a new protocol, alpha-modifier, meant to allow clients to offload transparency of an otherwise opaque buffer to the compositor.
Other than that, this release also saw a bug fix to the cursor shape documentation, fixing a missed enum attribute to xdg-shell.
The xdg-shell protocol now also explicitly recommends against drawing decorations outside of the window geometry when tiled.
Enjoy!
-
-
Games
-
Hackaday ☛ Source Code To The 1999 FPS Game Descent 3 Released [Ed: No licensing information, not even in the pertinent text files. Seems typical. GitHub is PROPRIETARY, so code of PROPRIETARY stuff gets offloaded there and you can discuss this in PROPRIETARY Discord.]
On April 16th of this year, [Kevin Bentley] released the source code to the Sci-Fi FPS game Descent 3. Originally released in 1999 for Windows, the game has you control a flying ship which you have to guide through both in- and outdoor environments, while shooting at robots that have been infected with an alien virus as you try to save the solar system. It was later also ported to Mac OS and Linux, but was considered a commercial flop due to low sales.
-
Godot Engine ☛ Maintenance release: Godot 4.2.2 & 4.1.4
It's been a while since our last update for the 4.2 and 4.1 branches, but the wait should be worth it!
-