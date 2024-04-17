Different Linux Distributions
Puppy Linux – family of modular Linux distributions
Puppy Linux is a collection of multiple Linux distributions, built on the same shared principles, built using the same set of tools, built on top of a unique set of puppy specific applications and configurations and generally speaking provide consistent behaviours and features, no matter which flavours you choose.
Puppy Linux is a highly portable and extremely lightweight distro as it can run inside RAM. It’s also possible to run the distro from your hard disk. If you have old hardware, this may be an excellent distro to choose, as its system requirements are extremely frugal. Puppy is also very useful as a system rescue CD.
AlmaLinux – enterprise Linux distribution, focused on long-term stability
AlmaLinux OS is an open-source, community-driven Linux operating system that fills the gap left by the discontinuation of the CentOS Linux stable release.
AlmaLinux OS is an Enterprise Linux distro, binary compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and guided and built by the community.
Manjaro – Arch-based Linux distribution
Manjaro is a versatile open-source Linux operating system designed with a strong focus on safeguarding user privacy and offering extensive control over hardware.
Manjaro is based on Arch Linux.
Unlike Arch which leaves much of the configuration and installation to the user, Manjaro is simple to install. It offers a graphical installer, a choice of desktop environments, and a package manager that accesses its own repositories as well as the Arch User Repository (AUR). The AUR provides package descriptions (PKGBUILDs) that allow you to compile a package from source with makepkg and then install it.