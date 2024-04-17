Different Linux Distributions

Manjaro is based on Arch Linux.

Unlike Arch which leaves much of the configuration and installation to the user, Manjaro is simple to install. It offers a graphical installer, a choice of desktop environments, and a package manager that accesses its own repositories as well as the Arch User Repository (AUR). The AUR provides package descriptions (PKGBUILDs) that allow you to compile a package from source with makepkg and then install it.