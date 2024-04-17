Purism Differentiator Series, Part 10: Convenience

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 17, 2024



Fully protecting your privacy, security, and having your digital rights retained should not require a person to be inconvenienced. While Purism works hard and invests millions to create ever more convenient products, the current product line-up from Purism has varying levels of convenience. Across hardware, software, and services the breakdown on convenience is roughly as follows...

Convenience is solvable with momentum and time, we have the momentum and time can be compressed with cash, the more support we get in product sales, investment, promotion, community outreach, the faster we increase convenience, which in turn puts our solution into the hands of more people, which repeats the cycle creating an ever more convenient product offering to compete against the tech giants.

