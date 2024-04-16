GNU/Linux Inches Closer to 10% in Turkey

Windows was measured at 99.56% in April 2009 (15 years ago) based on this data. Now it's down to 78.8%.

Today we're in the second half of this month, so we've made this ODF version of the data from Turkey, which is twice as large as Germany and has slightly bigger population size, which makes it the biggest in Europe.

We've also decided to make this chart for GNU/Linux growth in Turkey. It now stands at 8.5% for desktops/laptops and Android is at over 60% if one counts mobile as well (compared to Windows at 17.6%).

Nearby in Greece GNU/Linux is at over 12%. In Cyprus it is fairly large too. █