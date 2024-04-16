Zorin OS – Linux distribution based on Ubuntu

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 16, 2024



Zorin OS, based on Ubuntu, offers the GNOME desktop environment and has an inspiringly stylish desktop layout reminiscent of Windows to ease the transition away from Windows.

Zorin OS is renowned for being user-friendly and offering a familiar design. Its strengths include a great range of different desktop layouts which let you change the appearance of the environment to one that will be familiar whatever your background.

Overall, the distro functions with such grace that most other Linux distros can only envy. Clean and polished, it offers a great user experience.

