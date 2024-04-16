Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Richard Stallman to Give Public Talk in Portugal on Wednesday
new addition to his page
-
Richard Stallman's Hair Has Grown Back and He Does Not Talk About Cancer
May he live a long and happy life
-
[Teaser] Freenode LTD: What Happened
Upcoming series based on insiders' account with evidence
-
Links 15/04/2024: Signs of Desperation at Microsoft and Tesla Employees Brace for Mass Layoffs (Update: Yes, Over 10% at Tesla Laid Off)
Links for the day
New
-
Links 15/04/2024: Navartis, AWS and Tesla Layoffs
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 15/04/2024: YAML Issues and Gemtext Specification 0.24.0
Links for the day
-
New Video of Richard Stallman's Talk in Italy (Delivered a Week Ago)
a working copy of the video
-
Microsoft Windows Falling to New Lows in the United Kingdom and Worldwide
What's noteworthy here is that there's no sign at all of a Windows rebound
-
[Meme] Quantity of European Patents
they've rigged the system to make more money
-
Why do free software organizations eliminate community representatives?
Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship
-
Upcoming Themes and Articles in Techrights
we expect to have already caught up with most of the administrivia and hopefully we'll be back to the prior pace some time later this week
-
Matthias Kirschner & FSFE People Trafficking, coercion of volunteers
Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship
-
Gemini Links 15/04/2024: Profectus Alpha 0.4 and RPG of One Capsule Progress
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, April 14, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, April 14, 2024
-
Oceania: GNU/Linux Measured at Lower Than the International Average (4% or 7% Including ChromeOS)
statCounter's data
-
Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO) Does Not Wish to Become an Instrument of Cost-Free Harassment or 'Cheap Revenge', It Says "Justice is Not Free. Quite the Contrary. Justice is Expensive."
Long story short, there is no lawsuit, there is a just a hateful, lying idiot abusing "the system" (which this idiot rejects entirely)
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):