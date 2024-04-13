today's howtos
-
Peter Czanik: The syslog-ng Insider 2024-04: PAM Essentials; XML Eventlog; multi-line logs
Dear syslog-ng users,
This is the 119th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
-
Jonathan McDowell: Sorting out backup internet #1: recursive DNS
I work from home these days, and my nearest office is over 100 miles away, 3 hours door to door if I travel by train (and, to be honest, probably not a lot faster given rush hour traffic if I drive). So I’m reliant on a functional internet connection in order to be able to work. I’m lucky to have access to Openreach FTTP, provided by Aquiss, but I worry about what happens if there’s a cable cut somewhere or some other long lasting problem. Worst case I could tether to my work phone, or try to find some local coworking space to use while things get sorted, but I felt like arranging a backup option was a wise move.
-
Top Linux Commands for Daily Use in 2024
The operating system, Linux, has been widely acknowledged as one of the most robust and secure systems. A Linux kernel can be accessed for free and is open-source, secure and which makes its command line robust and ideal for developers and power users alike. Notably, it is the preferred platform for programmers, administrators, and user enthusiasts due to its versatility. It does matter whether you are a proficient Linux master or just starting. Mastering some particularly critical commands is what will help you navigate the system as fast and easy as can be. In this article, we will discuss the top Linux commands for daily use in 2024, which include file management as well as system administration.