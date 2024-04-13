The operating system, Linux, has been widely acknowledged as one of the most robust and secure systems. A Linux kernel can be accessed for free and is open-source, secure and which makes its command line robust and ideal for developers and power users alike. Notably, it is the preferred platform for programmers, administrators, and user enthusiasts due to its versatility. It does matter whether you are a proficient Linux master or just starting. Mastering some particularly critical commands is what will help you navigate the system as fast and easy as can be. In this article, we will discuss the top Linux commands for daily use in 2024, which include file management as well as system administration.