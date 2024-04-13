Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Scoop News Group ☛ Six-year old bug will likely live forever in Lenovo, defective chip maker Intel products
A report from Binarly finds that a silently patched bug in a popular web server will likely live on in several major end-of-life products.
Federal News Network ☛ CISA’s Connelly leaving federal service
Sean Connelly, the senior cybersecurity architect and TIC program manager for CISA, is joining Zscaler to work on international zero trust efforts.
Security Week ☛ US Cyber Force Assisted Foreign Governments 22 Times in 2023
USCYBERCOM’s Cyber National Mission Force participated in 22 foreign hunt forward operations in 2023.
Scoop News Group ☛ Sisense breach exposes customers to potential supply chain attack
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is urging Sisense customers to reset credentials and report any suspicious activity.
Silicon Angle ☛ Apple warns users in 92 countries about mercenary spyware attacks
Apple Inc. has notified iPhone users in 92 countries that their devices were likely targeted by mercenary spyware. The company alerted the affected individuals via email and iMessage on Wednesday afternoon.
Judge: Clark County schools may have immunity in lawsuit over 2023 cybersecurity breach
A Clark County judge said she’s leaning toward granting the Clark County School District’s (CCSD) motion to dismiss a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of parents whose children’s data was leaked in a 2023 cyberattack, but is giving attorneys representing both sides time to prepare arguments on whether the district should be granted immunity.
The district first notified families of the breach on Oct. 16, saying it became aware of the issue around Oct. 5.
The lawsuit, filed Oct. 31, said the breach led to the compromise and public release of highly sensitive information belonging to the district’s teachers, students and graduates, as well as their families. It asks the district to promptly identify and notify all affected parties, train personnel on how to identify and contain a cyberattack, and compensate victims of the breach.
Medium ☛ HTTP/2 CONTINUATION the new DDOS affecting most Linux Servers
A recent discovery set the Linux hosting world in to abrupt action. An interesting vulnerability which affects most if not all HTTP related services while HTTP protocol 2 is already standardized in 2015.
Windows TCO
Security Week ☛ IMF: Financial Firms Lost $12 Billion to Cyberattacks in Two Decades
The financial sector has suffered over 20,000 cyberattacks in two decades, causing more than $12 billion in losses.
Silicon Angle ☛ LockBit struggles to maintain relevance amid rise of impersonators and new ransomware groups
Lockbit was targeted by an international operation first revealed in February [...]
