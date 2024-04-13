Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

A Clark County judge said she’s leaning toward granting the Clark County School District’s (CCSD) motion to dismiss a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of parents whose children’s data was leaked in a 2023 cyberattack, but is giving attorneys representing both sides time to prepare arguments on whether the district should be granted immunity.

The district first notified families of the breach on Oct. 16, saying it became aware of the issue around Oct. 5.

The lawsuit, filed Oct. 31, said the breach led to the compromise and public release of highly sensitive information belonging to the district’s teachers, students and graduates, as well as their families. It asks the district to promptly identify and notify all affected parties, train personnel on how to identify and contain a cyberattack, and compensate victims of the breach.