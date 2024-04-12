today's leftovers

Investment scams and Hey Hi (AI) – a match made in heaven?

Online investment scams are a big money spinner for criminals, accounting for $4.6B of losses in the US. With the explosion of interest in artificial intelligence (AI) following the release of OpenAI’s Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot in late 2022, it was perhaps inevitable that criminals would look to jump on the bandwagon to promote a new generation of bogus investment products that claim to “harnesses the power of AI.”