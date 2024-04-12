today's leftovers

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

DFI Introduces First Industrial MicroATX Motherboards with Support for Intel Core 12th/13th/14th Processors

DFI has announced the release of two groundbreaking Industrial MicroATX motherboards, the RPS310 and ADS310, acclaimed as the first in the industry to support Intel Core 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Processors (Alder Lake-S, Raptor Lake-S, and Raptor Lake-S Refresh).

Cost-efficient Renesas RZ/G2L based Remi-Pi SBC available for $55.00

MYIR’s newly launched Remi Pi, a Renesas RZ/G2L-based SBC, merges cost-efficiency with advanced capabilities, priced at $55.00. It is tailored for both product development and hobbyist projects, boasting features like dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for dual displays, and camera integration. 

8devices TobuFi: Qualcomm-based SoM for Drone & Robotics with Yocto Support

8devices has introduced TobuFi, an innovative System on Module that combines a Qualcomm QCS405 processor with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio, marking a significant advancement in the field of embedded systems. This SoM is versatile, catering to a wide range of applications including drones, robotics, advanced audio systems, and home assistants.

Tor Project blog

Code audit for censorship circumvention tools completed by Cure53

This project allowed us to release:

9to5Linux

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta Is Now Available for Download with GNOME 46, Linux 6.8

With only two weeks left before Ubuntu 24.04 LTS hits the streets in a stable form, the beta is here to give users a glimpse of what to expect from the final version. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS beta comes with the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment by default and it’s powered by Linux kernel 6.8.

KDE Gear 24.02.2 Brings Bugfixes for Spectacle, Okular, Gwenview, and Other Apps

KDE Gear 24.02.2 is here three weeks after the KDE Gear 24.02.1 release and improves the Spectacle screenshot utility so it will no longer show up in the screenshots when it is used outside of the Plasma desktop and KWin on X11.

news

today's leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat”: Best New Features
This article showcases the best features of the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release (upcoming).
Linux continues to be above 4% on the desktop
According to the StatCounter, Linux on the desktop has continued to rise and remains above 4%, with this being the healthiest it's ever looked on the desktop
Blaming "Linux" for Intel Defects
As usual
Raspberry Pi and Counterparts
LattePanda and Raspberry Pi news
KDE Gear 24.02.2 Brings Bugfixes for Spectacle, Okular, Gwenview, and Other Apps
KDE Gear 24.02.2 software suite is now available with bug fixes for Spectacle, Okular, Gwenview, Kdenlive, and other KDE apps.
Gentoo Linux becomes an SPI associated project
Gentoo Linux, as a collective of software developers, is pretty good at being a Linux distribution
FSF and LibreOffice on Events
LibrePlanet and InstallFest 2024 conference in Prague
Open Hardware and GNU/Linux
Raspberry Pi, Qualcomm, and more
Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro for Devices Subscription for IoT Deployments
Canonical, the maker of Ubuntu, announced today the launch of Ubuntu Pro for Devices bringing security and long-term compliance to IoT deployments.
Gemini Protocol (gemini://) Soon Turns 2 in Tux Machines [original]
site turns 20 in less than 2 months
A backdoor in xz
Andres Freund has posted a detailed investigation into a backdoor that was shipped with versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the xz compression utility
 
TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop Gets Faster Ryzen 7 CPU
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the availability for pre-order of the second generation (Gen2) TUXEDO Sirius 16 all-AMD Linux gaming laptop with an updated Ryzen 7 processor.
today's leftovers
3 more misc. links
Fedora, IBM, and Red Hat Buying Shallow Puff Pieces About Itself (to Link to)
Media manipulation and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Some FOSS news for today
Mozilla: Firefox, DEI Marketing, and Text Translator
3 stories about/from Mozilla
Defences Down! ClamTk is No Longer Maintained
My goals were to give back to Linux, which gave me a lot, and to get better at programming
Orange Pi 5 Pro – A low-cost Rockchip RK3588S SBC with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, dual HDMI video output
The company says the new board supports Orange Pi OS (Droid), Orange Pi OS (Arch), Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12 operating systems
5 Handy Free Linux Typesetting Systems
Only free and open source software is included
Hardware: RISC-V, Qualcomm, STM32*, and ARM
Linux centric
Arduino Projects and Products
a pair of Arduino picks
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
Security and Windows TCO
lots of Windows TCO examples
Games: Lutris 0.5.17, Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns, and More
8 articles from gamingonlinux
today's howtos
5 howtos
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's howtos
many more howtos for Thursday (mostly)
Linux Security and Windows TCO
several Windows TCO stories but mostly Linux
FOSS Leftovers
and some "clown computing" stuff
Programming Leftovers
Programming and development
today's howtos
a batch for the day (late)
Windows TCO/Security Blunders
Windows TCO stories
Security Leftovers
Security related stories
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta Is Now Available for Download with GNOME 46, Linux 6.8
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system for public testing ahead of the final release on April 25th, 2024.
Games: Catch My Drift Humble Bundle, Slay the Spire 2, and More
11 new stories about games
Android Leftovers
Truecaller for web now available for Android users in India
Remi Pi is a compact, low-cost SBC powered by a Renesas RZ/G2L Cortex-A55/M33 SoC
MYiR Tech provides a Linux 5.10.83-based image built with the Yocto Project and plans to release Ubuntu and Debian images soon along with open-source drivers
Microsoft employees exposed internal passwords in security lapse
The researchers notified Microsoft of the security lapse on February 6, and Microsoft secured the spilling files on March 5
ThunderSnap! Why We’re Helping Maintain The Thunderbird Snap On Linux
We love our Linux users across all Linux distributions
Radxa NIO 12L – A low-profile MediaTek Genio 1200 SBC with Ubuntu certification for at least 5 years of updates
Radxa says Android, Ubuntu, and Yocto Linux will be supported
Sherlock – find social media accounts by username
This is free and open source software
RIP Ross Anderson
Ross Anderson died yesterday
Fragments 3.0
It has finally happened! The long awaited major update of Fragments is now available...
Security Leftovers
Security related news
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
a small mix of remaining links
Windows TCO Stories
Windows TCO: the real cost of Microsoft
Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi
hardware related items
Security Leftovers
Some incidents and bugs
SiFive Unveils HiFive Premier P550: A RISC-V Development PC with Linux 6.60 Support
SiFive and Canonical are teaming up to optimize Ubuntu Linux for the HiFive Premier P550, ensuring a smooth experience for developers
Canonical Announces Netplan 1.0 with Simultaneous WPA2 and WPA3 Support
After more than seven years of development, Canonical’s Netplan utility for easily configuring networking on a Linux system has finally matured with version 1.0, a major release introducing exciting new features.
today's leftovers
a collection of relevant stories
Mozilla, Rust, and More
Some Mozilla news
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO: holes
today's howtos
some howtos for today, more in a number of hours
OpenSSL 3.3 Released with Support for QLog for Tracing QUIC Connections
OpenSSL 3.3 is now available for download with support for QLog for tracing QUIC connections, limited support for polling of QUIC connections and stream objects in a non-blocking manner, and more.
Android Leftovers
‘Pixel Experience’ Android ROM shuts down new builds after nearly six years
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.5, Linux 6.6.26, Linux 6.1.85, and Linux 5.15.154
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.5 kernel
LXC Project Announces 6.0 LTS Release with Support Until 2029
LXC 6.0 LTS container management solution launches with major updates
Default wallpaper has common path across openSUSE, SUSE
We will be newly using png for the default wallpaper set on openSUSE Tumbleweed and upcoming versions of openSUSE Leap and Leap Micro
Best Free and Open Source News
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Dynebolic is a portable Linux distribution that can be used without installation
Dynebolic is back after a 10-year hiatus
Explicit GPU Synchronization for Xwayland Is Now Finally Merged into XOrg Server
Another big step toward bringing explicit GPU synchronization was made today with the merge of the year-long request by NVIDIA to add explicit sync support to the DRI3 and Present extensions, and the Xwayland implementation.
BSD: OpenBSD on DigitalOcean and undeadly.org turns 20
Some OpenBSD news
today's leftovers
FOSS centric articles
Programming Leftovers
development and coding
Hardware: BBC Micro, Swiss Light Source SLS, and Raspberry Pi
mostly open hardware
today's howtos
4 howtos
Games: Video Games, DOS Games, and GNU/Linux Games
Some handful of stories
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows causing major blunders
Android Leftovers
How to save deleted files on Android using Stellar Data Recovery
Open Source Self-Hosting And Mail Server
Excitingly, just a month after the server code was open-sourced
LXQt 2.0 Gears Up for Wayland: What’s Ready and Next?
LXQt 2.0: A Wayland journey begins. Not fully ready, but a significant step toward a comprehensive Wayland experience in LXQt 2.1
Celebrating Creativity: Announcing the Winners of the Kubuntu Contests!
We are thrilled to announce the winners of the Kubuntu Brand Graphic Design contest and the Wallpaper Contest
GNOME 46: Does It Make the Switch to Linux Worth It?
Could GNOME 46 seal the deal on switching to Linux
Netplan 1.0: Canonical Makes Network Management Simpler and Secure for Ubuntu
Netplan utility is the next generation of network management for Ubuntu and Debian
Goodbye EndeavourOS ARM
Even though we are saying goodbye to the project with pain in our hearts
Programming Leftovers
Coding related news, mostly about Qt
Linux vs Windows AES performance to be intriguing as Google boosts AMD and Intel
The latter has not had the cleanest track record though as CPUs with VAES from both AMD and Intel were found susceptible to potential data damage
7 Reasons Why I Prefer Linux Over Windows for My Desktop
Windows is good, but Linux is better when it comes to desktops
Variscite DART-MX95 SoM – Edge Computing with dual GbE, 10GbE, Wi-Fi 6, and AI/ML capabilities
Variscite has confirmed support for a wide range of operating systems such as Yocto, Android, Debian, Boot2Qt, and FreeRTOS, for different development needs
Best Free and Open Source Scala Static Site Generators And Useful Free Linux Network Tunnels
All of these tools are released under a freely distributable license
Windows in Pakistan: Down From 98% to 69% in 10 Years (on Desktops/Laptops) [original]
based on data from statCounter
Kodi 21.0 “Omega” Open-Source Media Center Is Here with Major Changes
Kodi 21.0 has been released today as a major update to this award-winning, free, cross-platform, and open-source home theater/media center software and entertainment hub for your digital media.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles