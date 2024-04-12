today's leftovers
-
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 434.5 – 3.2.1…Backup!!
In our Innards section: Using the GNU/Linux Mint Backup Tool and backing up applet settings
-
Netcraft ☛ The Hey Hi (AI) Gold Rush: Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot and Proprietary Chaffbot Company targeted in AI-themed investment scams
Investment scams and Hey Hi (AI) – a match made in heaven?
Online investment scams are a big money spinner for criminals, accounting for $4.6B of losses in the US. With the explosion of interest in artificial intelligence (AI) following the release of OpenAI’s Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot in late 2022, it was perhaps inevitable that criminals would look to jump on the bandwagon to promote a new generation of bogus investment products that claim to “harnesses the power of AI.”
-
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft April 2024 Patch Tuesday fixes 150 security flaws, 67 RCEs
Today is Microsoft’s April 2024 Patch Tuesday, which includes security updates for 150 flaws and sixty-seven remote code execution bugs.