TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop Gets Faster Ryzen 7 CPU

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 12, 2024



TUXEDO Sirius 16 was TUXEDO Computers’ first all-AMD Linux gaming laptop, launched in November 2023. Now, TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 is here with a faster processor (APU), namely the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache, up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics.

However, the discrete graphics card is unchanged from the first generation, namely the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card based on the modern RDNA 3 architecture and featuring 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM and up to 2300 MHz clock speed.

