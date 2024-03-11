today's howtos
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ time_t is not GMT
When I hear someone say "a Unix timestamp is in GMT" I die a little inside. It is muddy thinking that leads to many of the problems that plague this modern world.
A time_t does not have a time zone at all. It is a point in time, a scalar value. A 'struct tm' is a point in spacetime, a vector value.
-
Lou Plummer ☛ How to Ruin Your Web Page (My advice circa 1997 to other GeoCities Webmasters) - A Blast From the Past
I wrote this 27 years ago in the midst of the first blogging boom on the brand new Internet. Since then the skill of the average blogger has long since passed me by. I've only been back in the game for a couple of months, but back then I thought I new something. If you're old like me and have been around awhile, maybe this will spark a few memories.
I am certainly no expert when it comes to designing web pages. I created my very first one In August of 1997, less than a month ago as of this writing. Still, I am an old timer when it comes to the online world. I've been surfing in some form or fashion for nearly f-o-u-r years. Read'em and weep, you neophyte newbie wannabes! Actually I don't mean that at all. I encourage all sorts of people to take part in the online world. I even want my own sacred mother to hook up her modem. I couldn't bear to think of anyone calling her names, so I take it back. I shall reserve my venom for those experienced web creators who insist on committing the following sins.
-
Vermaden ☛ Keycloak Identity and Access Management on FreeBSD
Many times I wrote about FreeIPA/IDM – but I have one problem with it – its not currently possible to run FreeIPA on FreeBSD … so I searched for other open source alternatives and found Keycloak. What surprised me even more is that its even available in the FreeBSD Ports as net/keycloak port. So I wanted to check how it works/runs on FreeBSD … and this is exactly how this article happened.
-
Idiomdrottning ☛ Re: I used to think CSS was good
ew0k writes:
"We now make stylesheets so complicated that we need to write them with a framework that transpiles it down to CSS before shipping? The purpose of stylesheets is to apply consistent styling across semantically distinct content."
I’m not onboard with that perspective. CSS is the appropriate place for presentation complexity.
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Minikube on Linux Mint 21 Step-by-Step
In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install Minikube on Linux Mint 21 step by step. Minikube is lightweight single node Kubernetes deployment on your local system. Minikube is generally used for some testing, POCs and learning purposes.
-
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Solr on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Solr on Fedora 39. Apache Solr is a powerful, open-source search platform built on Apache Lucene. It’s widely recognized for its full-text search, hit highlighting, faceted search, real-time indexing, and rich document-handling capabilities.
-
ID Root ☛ Awk Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
In the world of Linux, text processing is an essential skill for system administrators, developers, and power users alike. Among the many tools available for this purpose, the Awk command stands out as a versatile and powerful utility.
-
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU Linux how to randomly randomize change mac address with every boot for enhanced privacy
every good (Android) Smart Phone SHOULD have this enabled automatically, on GNU GNU/Linux (Debian 12) this feature is easy and fast to setup: [...]
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Resize (Extend) KVM Virtual Disk Size with Ease
Learn the simple steps to extend your KVM virtual disk size easily. Expand your VM's storage capacity without hassle or data loss.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Remove Files and Directories in Linux
This article teaches you how to delete files and folders in Linux, which is very important for anyone using this system. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re a system admin, knowing how to remove stuff is basic.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install and use GIMP on Fedora
GIMP, the GNU Image Manipulation Program, is a versatile tool for graphic design, photo editing, and more. This guide provides detailed instructions on how to install GIMP on Fedora and introduces its key features to help you start creating and editing images like a pro.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install Visual Studio Code (VS Code) on Fedora [Ed: Visual Studio Code is proprietary spyware controlled remotely by Microsoft; use something like Kate instead.]
Visual Studio Code (VS Code) is a popular, open-source code editor that supports a wide range of programming languages and frameworks. This guide will walk you through the process of installing VS Code on Fedora, setting it up, and exploring its key features to boost your productivity as a developer.
-
TecMint ☛ Ncdu – A Powerful NCurses-Based Disk Usage Analyzer for Linux
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install Reading Strip to Help Focus on Reading in Ubuntu
For Ubuntu, Fedora Workstation, and other GNU/Linux with GNOME Desktop, there’s an extension to help you focus on reading on the screen. It’s Reading Strip, a free and open-source app written in JavaScript.