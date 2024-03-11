I wrote this 27 years ago in the midst of the first blogging boom on the brand new Internet. Since then the skill of the average blogger has long since passed me by. I've only been back in the game for a couple of months, but back then I thought I new something. If you're old like me and have been around awhile, maybe this will spark a few memories.

I am certainly no expert when it comes to designing web pages. I created my very first one In August of 1997, less than a month ago as of this writing. Still, I am an old timer when it comes to the online world. I've been surfing in some form or fashion for nearly f-o-u-r years. Read'em and weep, you neophyte newbie wannabes! Actually I don't mean that at all. I encourage all sorts of people to take part in the online world. I even want my own sacred mother to hook up her modem. I couldn't bear to think of anyone calling her names, so I take it back. I shall reserve my venom for those experienced web creators who insist on committing the following sins.