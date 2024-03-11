GNU Linux-Libre 6.8 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 11, 2024



Based on the just-released Linux 6.8 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel is here to clean up new drivers for Intel qat_420xx, Imagination PowerVR, Intel Xe, Chips and Media Wave5, Intel VSC, Aquantia PHY, and Realtek rtw8922a.

The GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel release also adjusts the cleaning of the coda driver as it was moved in the upstream “source” tree, cleans up new blob names in the ARM and AArch64 devicetree files, removes cleaning of the atmel, hermes, orinoco_usb, libertas_cs, and zd1201 drivers since they were removed upstream, adjusts wording in .deb packaging, and attempts to fix issues with the Intel i915 driver.

