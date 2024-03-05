With laptops powered by Linux becoming commonplace, now’s the best time to dive right into the open-source OS if you’re into coding. That said, switching to a Linux distro can be rather jarring as it does things quite differently than Windows or macOS.

For instance, the procedure for setting up environment variables is a lot less intuitive on Linux than it is on Windows 11. So, we’ve compiled this guide to help you configure environment variables on your Ubuntu machine.