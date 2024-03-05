Best Laptops for Linux in 2024
Linux, with its versatility and open-source nature, has become a preferred operating system for many tech lovers and professionals. However, not every laptop is created equal when running Linux. From compatibility with hardware drivers to system performance under various distributions, choosing the right laptop for Linux is crucial for a smooth computing experience. This guide covers the best laptops for Linux, so there's a suitable choice for every user, from developers to creative professionals.