Security and FUD Leftovers
Data Breaches ☛ Developing: AlphV allegedly scammed Change Healthcare and its own affiliate
So Change Healthcare reportedly paid $22 million to get a decryptor and to get their data deleted but a copy of the data is still in the hands of the affiliate who did not receive their share of the payment. The affiliate provided the exact wallet address in their post.
Data Breaches ☛ Three recent breach disclosures remind us how seldom timely breach notification is enforced under HITECH
A breach involving the Washington state radiology service was added to Karakurt’s leak site in November 2023 with a listing claiming — without proof — that they had acquired 9.31 GB of files with financial reports, client lists with contacts, list of patients for 15 years (212579 rows), and a database of Social Security numbers (including staff, doctors) with 766000 rows.
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation
Bleeping Computer ☛ Stealthy GTPDOOR Linux malware targets mobile operator networks [Ed: Well, this is about systems not being patched at all]
The binaries targeted a very old Red Hat Linux version, indicating an outdated target.
