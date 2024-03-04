today's howtos
Medium ☛ 10 Quick Linux tips and tricks for DevOps💡: How to Make the Search Insensitive and Others.
As you know, Linux and the UNIX system are case-sensitive.
What if you need to find any specific text, but you not sure if it’s lowercase or uppercase?
Valtteri Lehtinen ☛ How to Make Nmap Recognize New Services
Having read the Nmap book, I knew it wouldn’t be too hard to teach it how to detect new services. Having used Nmap for a long time it was also time to pay back. Therefore I decided to contribute the protocol detection to the Nmap codebase and write a short tutorial to show how you can do the same for other unrecognized protocols. What follows is that tutorial.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to Control your Raspberry Pi Camera using a web UI
In this how to we will learn how to install Mitchell’s app and use it to take images using the official Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3. We’ll also show how to use the video stream in OBS.
University of Toronto ☛ Something I don't know: How server core count interacts with RAM latency
When I wrote about how the speed of improvement in servers may have slowed down, I didn't address CPU core counts, which is one area where the numbers have been going up significantly. Of course you have to keep those cores busy, but if you have a bunch of CPU-bound workloads, the increased core count is good for you. Well, it's good for you if your workload is genuinely CPU bound, which generally means it fits within per-core caches. One of the areas I don't know much about is how the increasing CPU core counts interact with RAM latency.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zulip on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zulip on AlmaLinux 9. Zulip stands out as a powerful open-source messaging platform designed for efficient and organized conversations. Its unique threading model allows users to manage discussions on different topics within the same chat room, making it an ideal choice for teams and communities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Komikku on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Komikku on Fedora 39. Komikku is a sophisticated manga reader application designed for the GNOME desktop environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Percona on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Percona on Debian 12. Percona Server is a high-performance open-source database alternative to MySQL developed by Percona. It offers advanced features for database management, scalability, and reliability while remaining 100% compatible with MySQL.
How to install Firefox on Ubuntu 22.04 or 24.04 without snap
Mozilla Firefox is a secure and default browser in almost all GNU/Linux distros including Ubuntu. However, the default method of installing Firefox on Ubuntu has been shifted to Snap.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Use Locate command to Find Files (with Examples)
This tutorial shows how to use locate command to quickly find files in your GNU/Linux system. In Ubuntu Linux, the locate command is provided by the plocate package.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Mirror Your iPhone/iPad on Ubuntu Desktop
Want to mirror your iPhone screen on your Ubuntu desktop? There’s a free, open-source app you can install from the Ubuntu repos to do exactly that.