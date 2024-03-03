Security and FUD Leftovers
Scoop News Group ☛ CISA warns state, local government about Phobos ransomware
Phobos is "pretty standard" ransomware, one expert said, but the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warns that it's on the rise in state and local government.
Security Week ☛ Critical Infrastructure Organizations Warned of Phobos Ransomware Attacks
US government agencies warn of Backmydata, Devos, Eight, Elking, and Faust ransomware attacks connected to Phobos.
Scoop News Group ☛ Predator spyware endures even after widespread exposure, analysis shows
The operators of the Predator spyware rebuilt their infrastructure and operate in at least 11 countries after being exposed last year.
Security Week ☛ In Other News: Surveillance Giant Google Flaw Exploited, 3D Printers Hacked, WhatsApp Gets NSO Spyware
Noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: Unpatched Surveillance Giant Google vulnerability exploited, 3D printers hacked by white hats, WhatsApp will get NSO spyware.
Security Week ☛ [Cra]ckers Stole ‘Sensitive’ Data From Taiwan Telecom Giant: Ministry
Hackers stole "sensitive information" including military and government documents from telecom giant Chunghwa Telecom and sold it on the dark web, the island's ministry of national defense said.
Security Week ☛ Governments Urge Organizations to Hunt for Ivanti VPN Attacks
Credentials stored on Ivanti VPN appliances impacted by recent vulnerabilities are likely compromised, government agencies say.
Security Week ☛ Golden Corral Data Breach Impacts 180,000 Employees
Restaurant chain Golden Corral says personal information was compromised in an August 2023 data breach.
Security Week ☛ US Charges Iranian Over Cyberattacks on Government, Defense Organizations
The US has charged an Iranian company’s employee over cyberattacks on State and Treasury Departments and defense contractors.
Security Week ☛ The US is Bracing for Complex, Fast-Moving Threats to Elections This Year, FBI Director Warns
FBI Director Christopher Wray says advances in generative Hey Hi (AI) make it easier for election interference and meddling easier than before.
The Importance of Timely Patch Management for QEMU in Linux
QEMU (Quick Emulator), a powerful open-source emulator, enables virtualization in Linux systems, offering flexibility and performance. However, with great power comes great responsibility, and one of the key responsibilities of Linux system administrators is to ensure timely patch management for QEMU. In this article, we’ll explore why patch management is crucial, the risks associated with delayed or neglected updates, and effective strategies for monitoring and deploying security patches in QEMU in Linux systems.
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation
Hacker News ☛ New BIFROSE Linux Malware Variant Using Deceptive VMware Domain for Evasion [Ed: They try to make it sound like it is the fault of Linux but cannot even identity who or what brings in this malware]
Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new Linux variant of a remote access trojan (RAT) called BIFROSE (aka Bifrost) that uses a deceptive domain mimicking VMware.
Cyber Security News ☛ New Bifrost Malware Attacking Linux Servers Evades Security Systems [Ed: But wait, how does it get there in the first place? Linux holes? No.]
A new Linux variant of Bifrost, dubbed Bifrose, was observed exhibiting a creative way to avoid detection, such as using a deceptive domain that imitates the official VMware domain.
Cyber Security News ☛ GTPDOOR Linux Malware Exploiting GPRS Protocol For Stealthy C2 Communication [Ed: Once again, failing to name the culprit (malicious software source), instead blaming "Linux"]
Linux’s prevalence makes it an attractive target for cybercriminals seeking to compromise systems, steal data, or launch distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.
