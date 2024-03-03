Databases: PGConf.dev 2024 Schedule and One Billion Row Challenge
PostgreSQL ☛ PGConf.dev 2024 Schedule Now Available!
PostgreSQL Development Conference 2024 (PGConf.dev 2024) (May 28, 2024 - May 31, 2024; Vancouver, Canada) is where users, developers, and community organizers come together to focus on PostgreSQL development and community growth. Meet PostgreSQL contributors, learn about upcoming features, and discuss development problems with PostgreSQL enthusiasts!
Ben Hoyt ☛ The One Billion Row Challenge in Go: from 1m45s to 4s in nine solutions
I saw the One Billion Row Challenge a couple of weeks ago, and it thoroughly nerd-sniped me, so I went to Go solve it.
I’m late to the party, as the original competition was in January. It was also in Java. I’m not particularly interested in Java, but I’ve been interested in optimising Go code for a while.