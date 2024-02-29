Web: WordPress 6.5 Beta 3, Tor Browser 13.5a5, and Why Use Firefox

I trust Mozilla more than I trust Google, Apple, Microsoft, or any other company that makes web browsers. This trust is based on the fact that Mozilla chooses the highest level of user privacy when developing services such as Firefox Sync, Firefox Translate, and others. A web browser is an integral part of a person’s online life, so it makes sense to choose a browser from a company that one trusts the most.

In addition to that, Firefox offers the highest level of customization, whether it’s through browser extensions or internal configs. This is important to me because I prefer websites over native apps.