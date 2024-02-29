Web: WordPress 6.5 Beta 3, Tor Browser 13.5a5, and Why Use Firefox
Content Management Systems (CMS)
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.5 Beta 3
WordPress 6.5 Beta 3 is now ready for download and testing!
This version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, it is recommended you evaluate Beta 3 on a test server and site.
Mozilla
Tor ☛ New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a5
Tor Browser 13.5a5 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
Šime ☛ Why I use Firefox
I trust Mozilla more than I trust Google, Apple, Microsoft, or any other company that makes web browsers. This trust is based on the fact that Mozilla chooses the highest level of user privacy when developing services such as Firefox Sync, Firefox Translate, and others. A web browser is an integral part of a person’s online life, so it makes sense to choose a browser from a company that one trusts the most.
In addition to that, Firefox offers the highest level of customization, whether it’s through browser extensions or internal configs. This is important to me because I prefer websites over native apps.
