today's howtos
-
LinuxConfig ☛ Top 20 APT Commands: Your Guide to Ubuntu and Debian Package Management
-
The New Stack ☛ How to Deploy GitLab Server Using Docker and Ubuntu
Have you ever wanted to host your own repositories to ensure your code never falls into the wrong hands?
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Use the cp Command in Linux: A Step-by-Step Tutorial
The cp command is a fundamental tool in GNU/Linux for copying files and directories. This beginner's guide demystifies the cp command, providing clear instructions and practical examples to help you master file copying operations, enhance your file management skills, and streamline your workflow in the GNU/Linux environment.
-
Nmap Vulnerability Scan: How To Easily Run And Assess Risk
Discover how to secure your network with an nmap vulnerability scan. Explore the easy, step-by-step process now.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Crafting new GNU/Linux schedulers with sched-ext, Rust and Ubuntu
In our ongoing exploration of Rust and Ubuntu, we delve into an experimental kernel project that leverages these technologies to create new schedulers for Linux.
Playing around with CPU scheduling policies has always been a dream for many kernel hackers and OS enthusiasts. However, such material typically remains within the domain of a few core kernel developers with extensive years of experience.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ristretto on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ristretto on Debian 12. Ristretto is a lightweight image viewer designed primarily for the Xfce desktop environment.
-
ID Root ☛ How to Find Files Recursively in Linux
As a GNU/Linux system administrator or power user, knowing how to find files buried deep in the directory structure is an essential skill. Unlike GUI search tools that only scratch the surface, command line methods enable recursively searching through subdirectories to pinpoint files regardless of location.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install KPhotoAlbum on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KPhotoAlbum on Debian 12. KPhotoAlbum is an indispensable tool for photographers and digital artists using the KDE desktop environment. It offers robust features for organizing, tagging, and searching through large photo collections efficiently.
-
-
FOSSLinux ☛ Echo Command: A Guide to Outputting Text in Linux
The echo command in GNU/Linux is a simple yet powerful tool for outputting text to the terminal or redirecting it to files. This guide explores the basics of the echo command, including syntax, options, and practical examples, to improve your command-line proficiency and scripting capabilities.
-
TecAdmin ☛ Step-by-Step Guide to Configuring a Kotlin Application Environment on Ubuntu
Setting up a Kotlin application environment on Ubuntu involves a series of straightforward steps. Kotlin, a modern programming language that runs on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), offers a blend of functional and object-oriented programming features. It is interoperable with Java and is known for its concise syntax.