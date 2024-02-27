Tails 6.0 Officially Released, Based on Debian 12 “Bookworm” and GNOME 43

Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Tails 6.0 ships with the GNOME 43 desktop environment by default and features error detection for Persistent Storage to help you diagnose hardware failures, protection against malicious USB devices, and support for automatically mounting external devices.

The new automatic mounting feature supports encrypted devices, so you will be prompted to enter a password to unlock the encryption automatically. However, please keep in mind that the new “protection against malicious USB devices” will automatically ignore any device plugged into your computer while the screen is locked.

