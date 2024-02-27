Microsoft's Latest Issues
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Believe it or not, backdoored Windows 11 doesn't support Wi-Fi 7 and USB4 2.0 yet — but it soon will
Microsoft starts testing support for Wi-Fi 7 in backdoored Windows 11 that will come in a future update.
-
EDRI ☛ Civil society complaint raises concern that LinkedIn is violating DSA ad targeting restrictions - European Digital Rights (EDRi)
On 26 February, EDRi and its partners Global Witness, Gesellschaft für Freiheitsrechte and Bits of Freedom have submitted a complaint to the European Commission regarding a potential infringement of the Digital Services Act (DSA).
Specifically, we have raised concerns that LinkedIn, a designated Very Large Online Platform (VLOP) under the DSA, infringes the DSA’s new prohibition of targeting online adverts based on profiling using sensitive categories of personal data such as sexuality, political opinions, or race.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Elon Musk blasts Microsoft about Windows 11’s account requirement – takes several hours to bypass it
“Just bought a new PC laptop and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up,” lamented the tech CEO. “There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account.” He asked his followers, “Are you seeing this too?”
-
Futurism ☛ Judge Blasts Law Firm for Using ChatGPT to Estimate Legal Costs
Despite its well-documented tendency to make up claims — and entire court cases — on the spot, New York-based law firm Cuddy Law used the OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT to help justify a $113,484.62 bill for a recently won trial.
The firm argued that it had asked the AI tool for feedback on how much to charge, a sum the losing side was expected to pay.
But as The Register reports, NYC federal district judge Paul Englemayer saw right through their ill-advised plan.