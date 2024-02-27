Microsoft's Latest Issues

On 26 February, EDRi and its partners Global Witness, Gesellschaft für Freiheitsrechte and Bits of Freedom have submitted a complaint to the European Commission regarding a potential infringement of the Digital Services Act (DSA).

Specifically, we have raised concerns that LinkedIn, a designated Very Large Online Platform (VLOP) under the DSA, infringes the DSA’s new prohibition of targeting online adverts based on profiling using sensitive categories of personal data such as sexuality, political opinions, or race.