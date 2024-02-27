Ubuntu 24.04: Same as it ever was, but with 5 big improvements

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 27, 2024



Canonical's flagship Linux distribution Ubuntu has had a refresh. On the surface, Ubuntu 24.04 feels like the same operating system (OS) that many of us have known and loved for many years. But when you delve deeper into the details, you find some new and improved features.

I've been a fan of the Ubuntu Linux distribution for a long time. Since 1997, I've spent 90% of my time working with either Ubuntu or an Ubuntu-based distribution. And over the past five or so years, Ubuntu has evolved at a glacial pace, hardly changing a thing about the look and feel of an OS that goes out of its way to create a user-friendly environment.

