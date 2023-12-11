postmarketOS // How to become a Trusted Contributor

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 11, 2023



We considered making a process for becoming a Core Team member as well. But given that we currently have eight Core Team members and the overhead actually increases to organize and do related team meetings with each new team member (contrary to the code review process, where more TCs mean faster code review), we do not plan to accept new team members at the moment. However if somebody already is a TC and is convinced that it would be good for postmarketOS if they became a Core Team member, and they would have the time to actually do it: reach out to the Core Team via private message on matrix or email, and we may consider it.

