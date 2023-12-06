Microsoft Blunders and Issues

All good things must come to an end, and a decade after its first release, Windows 10 will finally be sent to a farm upstate. It had a good run, though Microsoft plans to keep dropping security updates after the OS’ demise on Oct. 14, 2025. Just be aware that the tech giant will force you to dip into your wallet to keep accessing security fixes and small bug hunts.

That date is two years in the future, but Microsoft explained more of its plans in a Tuesday blog post. The current version, 22H2, will be the last of its kind for Windows 10, though it will still get monthly security updates all the way through the OS’ planned death date.

After that, it will enter the “Extended Security Update” program that will allow both companies and individual users to purchase subscriptions to access monthly security updates. Businesses can purchase yearly ESU subscriptions, though Microsoft still has yet to detail how individual users can buy into the program. More importantly, we still don’t know how much it will cost individual users to avoid making the switch.