Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Plex Media Server on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
In this guide, we delve into the process of installing Plex Media Server on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, offering a clear and efficient pathway to transform your computing environment into a robust media management hub.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Difference Between sudo and su Commands in Linux
If you’re new to Linux, the sudo and su commands can be confusing because they have similar syntax and functions. These two commands are used to switch user contexts in a GNU/Linux environment. So, to simplify things, it’s important to understand the difference between them and when to use each one.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 40 Useful git Commands for GNU/Linux Admins and Developers
Git is a powerful version tracker that allows developers to keep track of changes in their source code. It is a widely used tool by open source developers. Although it was designed for coordinating programming tasks, Git can track any set of files effectively.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ How To Use “chgrp Command” (Change Group) in Linux
In Linux, the change group or the chgrp command is mostly used to change the user group of the system. The chgrp command works for both GNU/Linux and other Unix-like operating systems. If you’re a system admin, you must know that the chgrp, chmod, and chown commands are the most powerful and used terminal commands.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 50 Productive and Practical grep Command for GNU/Linux Enthusiasts
The grep tool in GNU/Linux and other Unix-like systems is one of the most powerful command-line tools ever developed. It dates back to the ed command g/re/p and was created by the legendary Ken Thompson.