NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” Released with the GNOME 45 Desktop and Wi-Fi 6 Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 30, 2023



Coming six months after NixOS 23.05, the NixOS 23.11 release is here to introduce the latest GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series. The GNOME edition ships with the GNOME 45.1 desktop by default on a Wayland session for both bare metal and virtual machines.

Due to the upstream changes, the GNOME edition of NixOS comes with a slightly different software selection compared to the previous release. It now includes Loupe as the default image viewer, Snapshot as the default camera app, and the GNOME Photos app has been removed from the installation image.

Read on