today's howtos
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to fix wget command not found
wget is a free tool that you can install and use on any linux distro.
Let's say you wanted to download a file on your GNU/Linux distro, but you didn't want to use your browser.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to easily switch User Accounts in Ubuntu
Switching users in Ubuntu is a straightforward process. This guide provides detailed steps on how to change user accounts using both the graphical interface and command line, ensuring you can easily manage and switch between different users on your Ubuntu system.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to refresh your DNS cache on GNU/Linux systems
Flushing the DNS cache in GNU/Linux can resolve a host of network issues. This guide provides simple instructions for clearing the DNS cache on various GNU/Linux distributions, helping to refresh your network settings and solve connectivity problems quickly and efficiently.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ How to fix ‘sudo Command Not Found’ error in Ubuntu
Encountering 'sudo command not found' in Ubuntu can be a hurdle. This guide provides clear instructions to diagnose and fix the issue, whether it's installing sudo, adjusting the PATH, or accessing the root account. Regain control and ensure smooth system administration with these straightforward steps.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Yarn on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Yarn on Manjaro. Yarn is a fast, reliable, and secure package manager for JavaScript. It allows developers to manage project dependencies efficiently, ensuring the reliability and performance of web applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sublime Text on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sublime Text on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Sublime Text is a sophisticated text editor for code, markup, and prose that is loved by developers across GNU/Linux distributions.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MongoDB on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB on Fedora 39. MongoDB, a leading NoSQL database, has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed in the modern tech world. Its document-oriented structure, scalability, and flexibility make it a preferred choice for many developers and businesses. >
-