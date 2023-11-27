Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Eric Bailey ☛ I restyled my Mastodon instance
More than one thing can be true at the same time. For this post, it’s that:
1. I’m still technically a designer,
2. Have recently felt a lack of control in many of aspects of my life and that
3. I like CSS a lot.
Because of this, I’ve found a new worry stone: my Mastodon instance.
-
Tim Bray ☛ Mastodon Status Check
My social-media life has been Fediverse-first for a year now. I stick my head into Bluesky and Threads regularly, but visit Twitter rarely if at all. This piece takes a close look at Mastodon-land as things stand in late summer 2023. What’s working, what’s not, what are the alternatives?
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ “you have hacked into my devices”
I’ve shown you email examples many times before. Today I received this. I don’t know this person. Clearly a troubled individual. I suspect she found my name and address somewhere and then managed to put me somewhere in the middle of the conspiracy against her.
[...]
I have not replied.