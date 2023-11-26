Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 is here as the last OpenMandriva Lx release to feature the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment. It comes pre-installed with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.9 LTS desktop, as well as the KDE Gear 23.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.112 software suites.