Professor Eben Moglen Stands with Snowden While Moglen's 'Critics' (Microsofters) Keep Defaming Prominent Whistleblowers
Don't listen to Microsoft liars and weasels, who merely try to "replace" Moglen and override his message
-
"Check Point" + Microsoft Partnerships Extend to Anti-GNU/Linux FUD
a close partner/pusher of Microsoft tries to alter the narrative (change reality itself)
-
Not The Onion: Canonical Presents Outsourcing to Microsoft as 'Security'
With people like these in charge of Canonical you cannot trust Canonical on security or anything else for that matter
-
Musical Chairs Melodrama and 'Extinction' BS (Sensationalist Doomsday Scenarios) Help Distract From What Chatbots Are Truly About: Plundering Other People's Work by Automated Plagiarism
Works of art, visual and textual (also audio; multimedia at large), are being raided and they tell us it's "AI" or "GAI" when it is in fact "CG" - hardly a new thing
-
"Buy Nothing Day" Was Yesterday. Today... Download BSDs and GNU/Linux Day (No Need to Buy).
We need to appreciate things based on their value, not their cost
New
-
Microsoft Shamelessly Attacks Both Git and Projects in GitHub, Using Plagiarism in "AI" Clothing (Exit GitHub Now!)
A mountain of plagiarism
-
Microsoft Loses Market Share, Market Price of Windows Plunges to Almost Nothing (28 Dollars for Vista 10)
GNU/Linux has grown so potent that Microsoft now charges only dozens of bucks for Vista 10
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, November 25, 2023
IRC logs for Saturday, November 25, 2023
-
Links 26/11/2023: Fresh Concerns Over North Korea Satellite Ambitions and South China Sea Patrols
Links for the day
-
Eben Moglen Explains the Connection Between FSF and SFLC (Both of Which Under Attack by Microsofters)
Old clip
-
Links 25/11/2023: Latest Twist in Microsoft's Plagiarism, Twitter (X) Bleeding Some More
Links for the day
-
Links 25/11/2023: Slow News After Buy Nothing Day
Links for the day
-
-
Who's Attacking the Fathers or Founders of Free Software (and Who For)?
We have all the data we need