Retro and Open Hardware: Motorola and Raspberry Pi Copycats
Sean Conner ☛ A Motorola 6809 assembler—there are many like it, but this is mine
I think it's time I start talking about some of the software I write, and I might as well start with my latest project that I've been having way too much fun writing, a 6809 assembler written in C.
Yes, I could use an existing 6809 assembler, but most of the ones availble as source seem to be based off one written in 1993 by L. C. Benschop. And the code quality there is … of its time … which I think is the most charitable thing I can say about it. Here's the code to convert text to a decimal number: [...]
Hackaday ☛ What It Takes To Make A Raspberry Pi Killer
The folks at Raspberry Pi are riding on a bit of a wave at the moment, with the launch of the Pi 5 with its PCIe and RP1 peripheral chip, the huge success of the RP2040 microcontroller, and the supply chain issues that dogged the Pi 4 and Compute Module 4 during and after the pandemic finally working themselves out. But as always there are plenty of would-be competitors snapping at their heels, so [Jeff Geerling] has posed the question of what it takes to make a Raspberry Pi killer. He’s in a good position to do this, as he’s amassed an impressive collection of every competing Compute Module board.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Elecrow launches LoRaWAN Gateway module for Raspberry Pi
Elecrow has launched a new LoRaWAN device this month, utilizing Semtech technology and featuring a mini PCIe form-factor. It is designed for a variety of IoT applications, including smart city infrastructure and industrial automation, among others.