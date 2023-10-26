Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” Is Slated for Release on April 25th, 2024
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” will be Canonical’s 40th Ubuntu release and 10th LTS (Long-Term Support) release, receiving up to 10 years of software and security updates, until April 2034.
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is slated for release on April 25th, 2024. The beta version of Noble Numbat is expected on April 4th, three days after the Beta Freeze stage on April Fool’s Day.
Ubuntu 24.04 ‘Noble Numbat’ Opens for Development
Last week I invited you to share your Ubuntu 24.04 codename predictions. Several of you suggested a numbat, a small, marsupial anteater native to Australia, as an ideal mascot for the next release.
It seems Ubuntu devs are of the same mind as Ubuntu 24.04 is ‘Noble Numbat’ — congrats to all those who guessed correctly! 👍
Canonical’s Utkarsh Gupta revealed the name in an e-mail to the Ubuntu development mailing list where (rather more importantly) he also announced that the noble archives are now open for development...
Canonical begins Ubuntu Linux 24.04 'Noble Numbat' development
There's something new and exciting in the Linux world. The Ubuntu 24.04 “Noble Numbat” development stage has officially opened its doors to developers everywhere, bringing along some cool features to make their lives easier.
One notable feature is the new auto-sync function, which is about to kick into gear. This feature is expected to handle a large number of builds and autopkgtests, especially in the early days. Though this is a huge step forward, it's likely to cause some delays initially. So, the community is called upon to lend a hand in fixing any issues that pop up.