Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” Is Slated for Release on April 25th, 2024

Security audits are important, they uncover blind spots, peel back assumptions, and show us ways to improve our overall security posture. A series of penetration tests and code audits were performed specifically targeting methods by which users connect to bridges in Tor Browser, as well as OONI Probe, rdsys, BridgeDB and Conjure.

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

A technical community is simply a group of like-minded people with some degree of technical knowledge who gather to improve the Internet and the local community it serves. You may be familiar with some of the large technical communities like APRICOT, NANOG, or Internet2. But how did they get to where they are today? How do you start a group to share best practices, get training, identify knowledge and skill gaps that need filling, or collaborate to co-create solutions to local technical challenges?

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 was unveiled earlier this year in April, but it was powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU. On the other hand, TUXEDO Polaris 15 was first announced three years ago, in September 2020, but it was updated in November 2022 with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and high-end NVIDIA GPUs.

For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update includes the 64-bit openvr_api.so library to enable the new VR gamepad UI in SteamVR beta, improves screen reader support, fixes the in-game overlay keyboard input to work on systems with iBus, such as GNOME, adds the -cef-force-accessibility flag to force steamwebhelper to enable accessibility support, and improves the handling of some open URL requests.

GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.

As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” will be Canonical’s 40th Ubuntu release and 10th LTS (Long-Term Support) release, receiving up to 10 years of software and security updates, until April 2034.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” Is Slated for Release on April 25th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 26, 2023,

updated Oct 27, 2023



Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is slated for release on April 25th, 2024. The beta version of Noble Numbat is expected on April 4th, three days after the Beta Freeze stage on April Fool’s Day.

Ubuntu 24.04 ‘Noble Numbat’ Opens for Development Last week I invited you to share your Ubuntu 24.04 codename predictions. Several of you suggested a numbat, a small, marsupial anteater native to Australia, as an ideal mascot for the next release. It seems Ubuntu devs are of the same mind as Ubuntu 24.04 is ‘Noble Numbat’ — congrats to all those who guessed correctly! 👍 Canonical’s Utkarsh Gupta revealed the name in an e-mail to the Ubuntu development mailing list where (rather more importantly) he also announced that the noble archives are now open for development...

