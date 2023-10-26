The Problem With News Deserts
THE basic concept of news deserts is covered regularly in the sister site, including just an hour ago.
The very concise story is, Linux-centric news site barely produce or cover news anymore. Never mind the reason for now, or even the fact that this problem isn't limited to Linux (it's a Web and journalism issue, not a Linux issue).
We find ourselves having to reach out further and further, casting the net several times over in deep waters just to maintain the same quality standards while adhering to key topics (quantity without quality or relevance would miss the point).
If you are running a still-active blog about GNU/Linux-type theme/s, and especially if you have an RSS feed, please let us know. We're always looking for more sources to examine for potential addition. █