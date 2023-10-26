The Trillion-Dollar (Not!) Gorilla is Losing It
The valuation is as fake as the company's alleged "results"
THE writings are on the wall. Dodge the gorilla dust and you too will see it.
Microsoft is having another "reorg" (i.e. crisis) today. Departures at these levels don't happen at companies that are thriving. Microsoft is only faking, pretending, and defrauding while committing tax crimes. As we showed here the other day, sales (or rather licences) of Windows have collapsed. "Devices" at Microsoft (they keep changing unit or group names to something misleading) are down 22% in a year, maybe a lot more (we know Microsoft releases faked figures for many years already, based on insiders' revelations [1, 2]).
We'll try to keep track, closely and frequently, of GNU/Linux's rise around the world. We'll also try to document the attack tactics against it. There have been many vicious attacks lately on the public faces of GNU/Linux, seeding disarray and trying to put incompetent people in charge, instead.